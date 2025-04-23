Banning Awami League: Students not satisfied over talks with Law Adviser

A group of students from several universities met Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and submitted a memorandum to him demanding trial and ban on Awami League and its affiliate organisations.

They, however, later said the adviser could not give them any news of hope, and for that, another July uprising will arise to ban the Awami League.

The students under the banner of ‘Gonohattakari Awami League Nishiddhakoron Andolon (Movement for banning genocidal Awani League)’ took positions in the Secretariat area on Monday.