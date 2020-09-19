Thousands of women domestic workers jobless and in debt

When asked for comment, additional secretary of the labour and employment ministry Dr Md Rezaul Haque said that the number of jobless domestic workers mentioned by the NDWWU may not represent the real figure as there is no data on the domestic workers in Bangladesh.

He, however, admitted that during the lockdown live-out domestic workers were not allowed to enter residences of employers but he claimed that many employers have paid wages to the workers during the lockdown.

Asked about debts, Rezaul Haque, who is chief of the ministry’s labour wing, said that due to decline of family income of the workers, many of them might have taken the loans to bear the daily expenditures.

Asked about policy implementation, the senior official said that his ministry has been holding meetings with various stakeholders to turn the Domestic Workers’ Protection and Welfare Policy into a law.

Although there is no minimum standard salary for domestic workers, one-fifth live-in and one-fourth live-out DWs (live-in 19.6% and live-out 24.2%) receive Tk 5,600 or more as monthly wage, according to a study on Decent Work Deficits in Domestic Work in Bangladesh commissioned by International Labour Organization (ILO) country office in Dhaka and carried out by an expert team of the Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) in February 2019.

When contacted, research team leader and Dhaka University’s International Relations Professor Dr ASM Ali Ashraf said that COVID-19 has badly affected people from all walks of life including those employed in the informal sector.

He said that “Presently there are more than 2 million domestic workers in Bangladesh. Most of them are women serving as live-out DWs and girl children (below the age of 18) serving as live-in DWs.”

The live-out DWs have been worst affected as a majority of them became unemployed with little or no income opportunity for the past six months, said Dr Ali Ashraf.

He noted that DWs do not enjoy any insurance coverage, nor do they have any effective social protection mechanism. “Either a peer support system or an informal support from generous employers may attend to the needs of a small group of unemployed live-out DWs but there is no data on the vulnerability of DWs.”

Bangladesh needs to ratify ILO C189 to provide for a fair and well-governed system of domestic work employment. Decent work in domestic work is a distant reality in Bangladesh. Ratification of the C189, coupled with public awareness, and frequent media campaign may pave the road to ensure decent work for DWs.

Five years back, the Bangladesh government adopted a policy for protection and welfare of domestic workers including legal assistance for them. Under that policy, the domestic workers were supposed to be brought under a registration process. But there has been no implementation of the policy as yet.

Trade union leader Abul Hossain blamed the government and the concerned ministry of labour and employment for not taking steps to enforce the Domestic Help Protection and Welfare Policy-2015.

“If Bangladesh enforces rights protective policies and ratifies ILO convention 189 to protect domestic workers in the country, then the country could bargain with labour recipient countries to respect rights and dignity of Bangladeshi domestic workers abroad,” he said.

The ILO study found that decent work deficit in domestic work has been a longstanding problem in Bangladesh that required attention from the government, private sector, and the civil society.