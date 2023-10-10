Free, fair, inclusive elections were focus of discussion: CEC

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Kazi Habibul Awal said the US team wanted to know about the EC's work and responsibilities. He said that they explained to the US team how the EC functioned, how it coordinated its work with the government and other details.

The CEC said, the US team may return to their country and decide whether or not they would send an observation team to the forthcoming national election or not.

The US team arrived in Dhaka on Saturday to carry out an assessment regarding whether they would send a full-fledged observation mission to observe the Bangladesh national election. The US team comprises persons from the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI).