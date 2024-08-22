'Floods this time worse than in 2022'

The plain land and low lying areas of the hill town Khagrachhari are now under water and the fields and fish ponds are inundated with heavy rains and water coming down from the hill slopes.

Homesteads in extensive swathes of land are submerged. Communication between the district town and other areas has been severed. The elderly residents of the town say they haven't seen such bad floods in the last 22 years.

According to local resident of Khagrachhari and veteran journalist Tarun Kumar Bhattacharya, this is the worst flood that he has ever seen. He said, "The last time he saw such a bad flood was in 2002. This flood is much worse and widespread than that."