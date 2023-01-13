Three Asian women journalists fight for independent press

IFEX is a global network of over 119 institutions and organisations that have been working to ensure human rights and freedom of expression.

IFEX’s Asia and Pacific regional editor Mong Palatino, in the article published on 5 January this year, said, “The continuing pandemic exacerbated the suffering of many in 2022, but we also witnessed how resistance emerged in a context of intensified political crisis and government repression across the region. Protesters demanding the ouster of corrupt regimes, journalists exposing abuse, women resisting tyranny, and civil society groups promoting solidarity.”

Palatino mentioned about the young women Afghanistan students who organised protests asserting their right to education and the freedom to access employment and other services, and women journalists who continued their work despite threats to their safety in Myanmar.