Tripartite talks on Rohingya repatriation after Myanmar general polls, China foreign minister tells Momen

The governments of Bangladesh, Myanmar and China are planning to hold tripartite talks at the foreign minister-level after the national elections of Myanmar, set to be held on 8 November, to begin the repatriation of Rohingyas without any delay.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has conveyed to Bangladesh that Myanmar recently assured them of taking back Rohingyas, who were forced to take temporary shelter in Bangladesh following a military crackdown in Rakhine state.

The Chinese foreign minister had a telephonic conversation with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen on Thursday evening and conveyed Myanmar’s position to Bangladesh, said the foreign affairs ministry, reports news agency UNB.