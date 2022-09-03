Panic in border as constant firing on Myanmar side

Myanmar military has been fighting a fierce battle with pro-independent Arakan Army (AA) in this area for 23 days and the former intensified their attack today, Saturday. The Myanmar military had fired bullets and mortar shells as well as hurled bombs from helicopter in the forest near the border pillar no. 40 from 9:15am to 12:00pm, he added.

Jahagir Aziz further said there is not that much inhabitation of people where shells and mortars landed but there are over 20 rubber gardens owned by Bangladeshis and workers fled the gardens panicked by firings, and took shelter in Tombru bazar. No one is being allowed to go to border area.