Tripartite cooperation could be game changer in Indo Pacific region: Foreign secy

The tripartite cooperation among Dhaka, Delhi and Tokyo could be a game changer in the welfare of the Indo Pacific region, said the foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday while replying to a question at a discussion at North South University (NSU) in Dhaka.
There is no doubt that Bangladesh, India and Japan have political willingness to strengthen the tripartite cooperation.
Now if the others [countries] are integrated [in the cooperation] at the initiative of any country, all will enjoy the benefit, the secretary added.
The Center for Peace Studies of NSU organised this event.
He stressed on the investment, supply chain and connectivity development to strengthen the tripartite cooperation and said Bangladesh holds a unique geographical location in South Asia.
That's why Japan plays an important role in improving the economic condition of the large population of this region. India also is steadily playing their active role in the economic development of the country.
The secretary said along with Nepal and Bhutan, he will even request to include Myanmar, if necessary, into the 'Big-B' initiative of Japan to make it more integrated and successful.
Panel discussant and former foreign secretary Md Shahidul Haque said Japan is a tested friend of Bangladesh and India. The relationship among the three nations has reached a new height at this moment.
After India, Bangladesh recently became a strategic partner of Japan. Now, these nations are working together as strategic partners. But there are some challenges on the way to the tripartite cooperation, he added.
The executive director of SANEM Selim Raihan said there are still some challenges along with the greater potential in the cooperation of the three countries centering the Bay of Bengal.
In order to reap the benefits of this potential, it is necessary to address challenges such as weaknesses at the policy level, infrastructural deficiency and procedural complexity.
Japanese ambassador to Dhaka Iwama Kiminori and NSU vice-chancellor Atiqul Islam also spoke among other guests at the event.