Tripartite cooperation could be game changer in Indo Pacific region: Foreign secy

The tripartite cooperation among Dhaka, Delhi and Tokyo could be a game changer in the welfare of the Indo Pacific region, said the foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday while replying to a question at a discussion at North South University (NSU) in Dhaka.

There is no doubt that Bangladesh, India and Japan have political willingness to strengthen the tripartite cooperation.

Now if the others [countries] are integrated [in the cooperation] at the initiative of any country, all will enjoy the benefit, the secretary added.