HC verbally bans travelling on train roofs

The High Court on Thursday asked the railway authorities in Bangladesh to ensure that no one travels on train roofs.

A bench of justices Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Khizir Hayat passed the order verbally.

"From today, no passenger will be allowed on train roofs. The officer concerned will be suspended if our order is violated," the court said.

The HC also asked the railway authorities to submit an action taken report by 31 July on its order and blackmarketing of train tickets. 31 July has been fixed as the next date of hearing in the matter.