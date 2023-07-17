24 SPs get transferred

The government on Monday transferred 24 police supers to other districts.
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued two separate notifications, signed by Md Mahabur Rahman Sheikh, senior assistant secretary of the Public Security Division of the ministry on Monday.
According to a circular, SP of special branch (SB) Md Azim-ul-Ahsan has been transferred to Jhenaidah district, assistant inspector general (AIG) of police at Police Headquarters Manjur Rahman to Moulvibazar district as SP, SP of tourist police Saikat Shaheen to Bandarban district, SP of Bandarban Md Tariqul Islam to Natore district and SP of Natore Saifur Rahman to Rajshahi district.
Meanwhile, SP of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Muktadhar was sent to Khagrachari district as SP, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Uttam Prasad Pathak to Thakurgaon district, SP of SB GM Abul Kalam Azad to Rajbari district, DC of DMP Abul Hasnat Khan to Bagerhat district, DC of DMP Mohammad Tarek Bin Rashid to Laxmipur district and SP of Sherpur district Md Kamruzzaman to Jamalpur district.
Another circular said that SP of Jhinaidah Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman was transferred to SB, Dhaka and SP of Moulvibazar Mohammad Zakaria to highway police as SP.
It said SP of Rajshahi ABM Masud Hossain was transferred to DMP as DC, Md naimul Haque SP of Khagrachari was transferred to tourist police as SP, SP of Thakurgaon district Mohammad Jahangir Hossain was transferred to CID as SP, SP of Rajbari MM Shakiluzzaman was transferred to Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) as DC, SP of Jamalpur Nasir Uddin to Sylhet Range deputy inspector general (DIG) office, SP of Bagerhat KM Ariful Haque to DC of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), SP of Luxmipur Md Mahfuzzaman Ashraf to Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), SP of PBI, Pirojpur Sheikh Zahidul Islam to SB, Dhaka, SP of police headquarters (TR) Shamima Akter to Special Security and Protection (SSP), Additional SP (promoted to SP) of Police Staff College, Dhaka, Sarkar Omar Faruque to DC of RMP and SP of police headquarters (TR) Tahiyat Ahmed Chowdhury to DC of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP).