24 SPs get transferred

The government on Monday transferred 24 police supers to other districts.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued two separate notifications, signed by Md Mahabur Rahman Sheikh, senior assistant secretary of the Public Security Division of the ministry on Monday.

According to a circular, SP of special branch (SB) Md Azim-ul-Ahsan has been transferred to Jhenaidah district, assistant inspector general (AIG) of police at Police Headquarters Manjur Rahman to Moulvibazar district as SP, SP of tourist police Saikat Shaheen to Bandarban district, SP of Bandarban Md Tariqul Islam to Natore district and SP of Natore Saifur Rahman to Rajshahi district.