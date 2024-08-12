326 killed in 4-6 August

At least 326 people were killed across the country centering the one-point demand for the government's resignation and subsequent violence between 4 and 6 August. These victims include leaders, activists and supporters of Awami League, policemen, students and leaders and activists of BNP.

An analysis reveals that majority of these victims died in attacks and firing by Awami League men, shooting by police and lynched policemen. In many cases, the casualties also took place in attacks and arson by the protesters.

In total, 542 deaths were reported between 16 July and 6 August centering the quota reform movement and the protests that followed. Of them, 216 deaths were reported between 16 July and 3 August and remaining 326 in 4-6 August.

Sheikh Hasina had resigned from the post of prime minister and left the country for India on 5 August in face of a student-mass upsurge. An interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus took charge on 8 August.

On 4-6 August, at least 87 Awami League, Jubo League, Swecchasebak League and Chhatra League leaders and activists died. Of the victims, 36 were policemen, one each from BGB, RAB and Ansar. It can be noted that inspector general of police (IGP) Moinul Islam on Sunday said a total of 42 policemen died between 16 July and 6 August. He informed that two of these 42 were deputed to the RAB.

At least 23 were students among the casualties between 4 and 6 August. They were students of different universities and colleges. At least 12 leaders, activists and supporters of BNP and its associate organisations died in this period.

Home adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, during his visit to Rajarbagh central police hospital to see the injured cops yesterday, told journalists that a lot of people died in shootings by police and others. Policemen were also attacked heavily.

He said those who used police will face the music and those who ordered police to shoot people will face stern punishment.



