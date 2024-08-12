326 killed in 4-6 August
At least 326 people were killed across the country centering the one-point demand for the government's resignation and subsequent violence between 4 and 6 August. These victims include leaders, activists and supporters of Awami League, policemen, students and leaders and activists of BNP.
An analysis reveals that majority of these victims died in attacks and firing by Awami League men, shooting by police and lynched policemen. In many cases, the casualties also took place in attacks and arson by the protesters.
In total, 542 deaths were reported between 16 July and 6 August centering the quota reform movement and the protests that followed. Of them, 216 deaths were reported between 16 July and 3 August and remaining 326 in 4-6 August.
Sheikh Hasina had resigned from the post of prime minister and left the country for India on 5 August in face of a student-mass upsurge. An interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus took charge on 8 August.
On 4-6 August, at least 87 Awami League, Jubo League, Swecchasebak League and Chhatra League leaders and activists died. Of the victims, 36 were policemen, one each from BGB, RAB and Ansar. It can be noted that inspector general of police (IGP) Moinul Islam on Sunday said a total of 42 policemen died between 16 July and 6 August. He informed that two of these 42 were deputed to the RAB.
At least 23 were students among the casualties between 4 and 6 August. They were students of different universities and colleges. At least 12 leaders, activists and supporters of BNP and its associate organisations died in this period.
Home adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, during his visit to Rajarbagh central police hospital to see the injured cops yesterday, told journalists that a lot of people died in shootings by police and others. Policemen were also attacked heavily.
He said those who used police will face the music and those who ordered police to shoot people will face stern punishment.
Awami League
Students Against Discrimination announced one-point of the government's resignation at a huge gathering at central Shaheed Minar on 3 August. They also announced a non-cooperation movement from 4 August. On the other hand, Awami League decided to deploy its leaders and activists on the street on the same day. The then ruling party decided to hold gatherings in wards of Dhaka city and other districts.
Awami League leaders were seen attacking the protesters with firearms and local weapons in Dhaka and elsewhere on 4 August. But they could not hold on for a long time due to the magnitude of protests. The policemen were not as active as before on that day, although they were seen alongside the Awami League men in some places. The protesters were mostly killed in shooting on that day while the Awami League men also came under retaliatory attacks and died.
On 4 August, at least 111 deaths were reported across the country. Of them, at least 27 were Awami League men. In Narsingdi’s Madhabdi, protesters were shot at a rally of Awami League. The protesters chased the Awami League men and lynched six of them including Chardighaldi union parishad chairman Delowar Hossain.
As Sheikh Hasina left the country in the afternoon on 5 August, many Awami League leaders and activists were attacked and their houses torched. The violence continued the following day too, that left many killed.
On 5 August evening, the house of Zakir Hossain, president of Pratapnagar union Awami League in Satkhira’s Ashashuni upazila, came under attack. The locals said two attackers were killed by bullets fired by Zakir. Later the mob lynched six including Zakir and his brother Jahangir.
Selim Khan, chairman of Lokkhipur union parishad in Chandpur, who was accused of illegal extraction of sand from Meghna river, and his son Shanto Khan were beaten dead on 5 August. Three died while the residence of former Barishal mayor Sadiq Abdullah was torched. It was known later that two of them were activists of Jubo League.
A total of 108 deaths were reported on 5 August. Of them 49 were Awami League men. On 6 August, a total of 107 including 11 Awami League men were killed.
An analysis of the victims revealed that many Awami League men who died were accused of ‘excesses’ and attacking opponents in their localities. Some of them were accused of committing crime, usurpation, extortion and drug trade. Some of them were killed in retaliation for their misdeeds.
Former Awami League lawmaker and former planning minister MA Mannan told Prothom Alo over phone, ‘The deaths of students, political leaders and activists and commom people pain me a lot as a citizen. The political parties should reach a consensus to shun violence for the sake of the future of politics.’
He said houses and businesses of Awami League leaders were attacked. Religious minorities were attacked and even the Bangabandhu memorial museum at Dhanmondi 32 was torched, which is a black chapter of history.
MA Mannan said the culture of political killing should end now. Every incident should be investigated and punishment should be meted out.
12 from BNP
At least 12 leaders, activists and supporters of the BNP and its affiliate organisations were killed in clashes between Awami League and police at various places on 4-6 August. Among them, two were Chhatra Dal leaders and one Jubo Dal leader and the remaining were activists. No BNP men were killed in Dhaka. The victims are from Pabna, Rajshahi, Satkhira, Magura and Sirajganj.
36 policemen among victims
Between 4 and 6 August, a total of 36 policemen were killed across the country. At the same time, one BGB, one RAB and one Ansar member were killed.
On 6 and 7 August, bodies of 15 policemen, one each from BGB, RAB and Ansar members from Jatrabari and Uttara areas came to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Of these, 16 were beaten and two were shot dead. Some bodies were mutilated.
On that day, however, the bodies of 31 more people came from Jatrabari. They were shot dead. Locals said that on the day of Sheikh Hasina's fall on 5 August, students and masses held massive demonstrations in the Jatrabari area. They accused police of shooting and killing people and attacked them. The police also fired indiscriminately, leaving many protesters dead. But the police could not save themselves finally. The police station was attacked. Policemen were beaten to death and the police station was set on fire.
The death toll was so high this time due to political use of police, attempts to stay in power even after killing citizens and unwillingness to transfer power through peaceful means
A total of 15 policemen were killed in Enayetpur police station in Sirajganj and the police station was torched. On 5 August, a mob snatched police’s sub inspector Santosh Das Chowdhury and beat him to death. A total of six people were killed by police shooting on that day.
An analysis of the incidents shows that policemen were attacked after massive casualties during the protest of students and masses. Analysts say that politicization of police and ambition of some officials are to blame from ordinary policemen.
An analysis of data of the death of 175 of the 212 people killed earlier in July showed that 78 per cent had fatal bullet wounds. Of the 175 victims, 175 were students. Six people were found to have direct political affiliation - three from Awami League, two from BNP and one from Chhatra Shibir. There were three policemen and one Ansar member among these 175. The rest are mostly low income people.
Political analysts said there was no precedent of so many deaths in conflict and violence in Bangladesh except during the time of Liberation War in 1971. The death toll was so high this time due to political use of police, attempts to stay in power even after killing citizens and unwillingness to transfer power through peaceful means.
Former professor Al Masud Hasanuzzaman of Jahangirnagar University’s government and politics department told Prothom Alo that the main reason for so much bloodshed is the law enforcers took a stern stance as they were ordered to quell the protest. Besides, Awami League and its associate organistions also took to streets to quell the protest. They had failed and came to retaliatory attack due to public wrath. As Sheikh Hasina left the country and the Awami League government toppled, the activists could no longer form any resistance.