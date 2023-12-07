Russian allegations against Peter Haas completely false: US

The US has termed the Russian allegation against US ambassador in Dhaka, Peter Haas, as completely false. Coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council in the White House, John Kirby said this in response to a question during a briefing at the Foreign Press Center in Washington DC.

A questioner at the briefing said that Moscow recently accused US Ambassador in Bangladesh Peter Haas for interfering in Bangladesh's internal affairs. As you know, Ambassador Peter Haas is very much engaged in restoring – holding a free, fair, and inclusive election with the political parties, civil societies, and the other stakeholders. And he expressed his security concerns in Bangladesh as he is facing violent rhetoric from people in the Bangladesh regime. So what is your response about the Russian allegations and Haas' safety and security in Bangladesh?