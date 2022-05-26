UNHCR worried over funds for Rohingya

Filippo Grandi was speaking at a press conference organised at a city hotel on Wednesday afternoon by the Dhaka office of the UN refugee agency. He said, “We need international assistance. We collect funds through the Joint Response Plan (JRP) every year where the donating countries provide aid. Till now, only 75 per cent of the fund demand has been met through JRP.”

The UNHCR said, “Many issues including Ukraine and Afghanistan have come to the forefront now so I am quite concerned if this should decrease the funds for Rohingyas in future. I want tell the international community that Bangladesh has been shouldering the weight of the Rohingyas for the last five years. So, this assistance cannot be reduced.”