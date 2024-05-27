Cyclone Remal weakens, danger signal 10 lifted
The severe cyclone Remal that hit the coast of Bangladesh has become weaker. This was stated in the special bulletin No 19 issued from the meteorological department around 11:00am Today, Monday.
The great danger signal 10 that was asked to hoist at Payra and Mongla sea ports has been lifted up. Meanwhile, the great danger signal 9, recommended for Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar ports has also been lifted.
The meteorological department has asked to show local cautionary signal No 3 at all four of these ports.
Director of the meteorological department Md Azizur Rahman confirmed the news of Remal becoming weaker during a press conference held at the department around 11:00am on Monday morning.
Md Azizur Rahman at the time said that Remal was then in Jashore and its adjacent area as a deep land depression. This would move further towards the north-east. And after more rainfall, it would turn into a land depression.
The director added that the highest wind speed was recorded 111 kilometres in Khepupara on Sunday night after the cyclone had made landfall. Due to the impact of the cyclone, rainfall along with stormy winds still continues in different areas of the coast.
The centre of the cyclone started crossing the coast in West Bengal and Khepupara coast in Bangladesh from the south-western side of Mongla around 8:00pm on Sunday night.
From the effects of this cyclone, stormy winds swept through different coastal districts including Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Barguna and Bhola. The impact of this caused water surge in different areas.
Sources at the meteorological department reported that from Sunday evening till 6:00am Monday morning, the highest rainfall was recorded 111 millimetres at Kutubdia in Cox’s Bazar. There has been 9 millimeters of rain in the capital till 6:00am today.