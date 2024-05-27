Cyclone Remal weakens, danger signal 10 lifted

The severe cyclone Remal that hit the coast of Bangladesh has become weaker. This was stated in the special bulletin No 19 issued from the meteorological department around 11:00am Today, Monday.

The great danger signal 10 that was asked to hoist at Payra and Mongla sea ports has been lifted up. Meanwhile, the great danger signal 9, recommended for Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar ports has also been lifted.

The meteorological department has asked to show local cautionary signal No 3 at all four of these ports.