'US remarks on Chinese role over Rohingya issue inappropriate'

"It is everybody's expectation that Biegun's visit should focus on the Bangladesh-US relationship," said the embassy.

Biegun, the embassy said, had started making groundless accusations against China on 15 October even before he left Bangladesh, with reference to China-India border conflicts, tension in the Taiwan Strait, issues in the South China Sea and the Hong Kong national security legislation, which have nothing to do with Bangladesh.

"Such behavior is not only a severe breach of diplomatic protocols, but also a huge disrespect for Bangladesh, the host of his visit, a peace-loving nation who believes 'friendship to all and malice to none' should be the way to do diplomacy," reads the embassy post.