Gambia submits case against Myanmar for Rohingya genocide

The Gambia on Friday filed a more than 500-page Memorial, which also includes over 5,000 pages of supporting material, in its lawsuit against Myanmar at the ICJ in The Hague, making its case for how the Myanmar government is responsible for genocide against Rohingya.

The Myanmar government should immediately comply with International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders to prevent ongoing acts of genocide and preserve evidence of genocide against Rohingya Muslims, said Fortify Rights.

“Today is another step towards justice for Rohingya,” said Matthew Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Fortify Rights.

“International accountability mechanisms, like the ICJ, are crucial, especially given that mass atrocity crimes continue against Rohingya and others in Myanmar.”