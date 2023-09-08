Hasina-Modi talks today: Three MoU to be signed

Speaking at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Thursday, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said that matters of mutual interest will be discussed at the bilateral meeting to be held between the Indian prime minister and prime minister Sheikh Hasina. It is hoped that three MOU will be signed before the bilateral talks. These include 1. Cooperation for agriculture research and education, with agriculture research being strengthened between the two countries. 2. Cultural exchange agreement, extended from 2023 to 2025. 3. MOU between India’s NPCI and Bangladesh Bank, facilitating rupee and taka transactions though network-to-network connection.

The foreign minister said that deep ties exist between the two countries at political, economic, historic and cultural levels. Bangladesh’s independence war, mutual cooperation at various times, and shared stand at regional and international levels, have deepened relations between the two countries further. He said that in recent times the relations between the two countries have gained unimaginable momentum under the far-sighted leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. This is being termed as a golden chapter. India has invited Bangladesh to join the G-20 summit as a guest state as it considers Bangladesh to be a friend and partner state. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will address two sessions at the summit.