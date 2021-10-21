Victims in Nokahli blame police negligence

The Sri Sri Radhamadhab Zewr Temple is located in Chowmuhani, the largest business hub of Noakhali. Hundreds of people entered the temple on 15 October, breaking the main entrance and launched indiscriminate vandalism. Ananta Kumar Bhowmik, manager of the temple, was a witness of the mayhem. Since the attack, the septuagenarian still looks terrified.

Ananta Kumar Bhowmik told Prothom Alo the attackers vandalised the temple, and looted the valuables. The miscreants also snatched away money and gold donated by devotees and even took the water pump of the temple.

As many as 12 temples and puja mandaps including Sri Sri Radhamadhab Zewr Temple were attacked and vandalised on that day. Shops and homes were also destroyed. Two people were killed and more than 50 people including the officer-in-charge and four policemen of Beguamganj police station were injured.

Members of the Hindu community who became victims of the communal violence blamed the police and the administration for failing to tackle the situations.