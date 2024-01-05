Sabotage attempts during election will have grave consequences: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has said a person will have to face grave consequences for any sabotage attempts during the upcoming 12th general elections.

He said this while presenting a briefing at the Wills Little Flower School and College grounds in the capital Kakrail Friday afternoon, about the security measures taken up for the national polls .

The IGP said if any if anyone tries to carry out sabotage during the polls, the person will have to face grave consequences. Stern legal action will be taken against the saboteurs. Tougher action will be taken if anyone tries to deteriorate the law and order.