Bangladesh's Marina Tabassum on TIME's 100 most influential people list

Alongside her, there are many familiar faces including Russia’s Yulia Navalnaya, Nobel Peace Prize-winning Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi and Polish prime minister Donald Tusk among the influential people on the list.

Indian film actress Alia Bhatt has also been featured on this list under the artists category.

TIME wrote about Marina Tabassum, “Altruism isn’t typically a term attributed to award-winning architects—a profession where signature has become a common adjective—but Marina Tabassum isn’t typical. She has developed a practice and a way of being that prioritises local cultures and values, as well as the perils faced by our shared planet.”