LDCs seek want their dues from international commitments: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the international community to pay their dues under international commitments and renew their commitment for real structural transformation in LDCs as these nations do not ask for charity.

“Our nations do not ask for charity; what we seek are our dues under international commitments,” she said while addressing the opening Plenary Meeting of the 5thUN LDC Conference.

“The Doha Programme of Action is yet another assurance of hope for the world’s most vulnerable countries. The international community must renew its commitment for real structural transformation in LDCs,” she said.