Ukraine keen to work with Bangladesh

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Monday reiterated his stance to work with Bangladesh Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina to take the existing bilateral relations between the two countries to a new height during a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

Expressing her optimism for the smooth transportation of food grains from Ukraine, Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh wants immediate stop of the existing war so food grains from Ukraine, known as the world’s “bread basket”, can easily be sent to countries in food shortages.