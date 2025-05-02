201 accused including Mamunur Rashid, Chanchal, Shaon

An attempt to murder case has been filed against 201 people including actors, journalists, former university vice-chancellors (VC), and teachers in connection to a murder attempt on Saifuddin Mohammad Emdad, an Alia Madrasa student from old town of Dhaka.

There are 14 actors among the accused in this case. The actors are Mamunur Rashid, Chanchal Chowdhury, Riaz, Ferdous, Ashna Habib Bhabna, Shazu Khadem, Zayed Khan, Rokeya Prachy, Meher Afroz Shaon, Aruna Biswas, Jyotika Jyoti, Shamima Tusti, Shomi Kaiser, and Sohana Saba.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka on Wednesday ordered to submit a report after carrying out an investigating into the case. The order has been given to the officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahbagh police station. Bench assistant of the CMM court in Dhaka, Alamgir Hossain confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

MA Hashem Raju filed an application for the case at the CMM court in Dhaka on 20 March. He is the president of the International Human Rights Commission Bangladesh Chapter. Plus, he is also working as the chief coordinator for the central executive committee of the Movement to Overthrow Fascism.