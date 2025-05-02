Attempt to murder case
201 accused including Mamunur Rashid, Chanchal, Shaon
An attempt to murder case has been filed against 201 people including actors, journalists, former university vice-chancellors (VC), and teachers in connection to a murder attempt on Saifuddin Mohammad Emdad, an Alia Madrasa student from old town of Dhaka.
There are 14 actors among the accused in this case. The actors are Mamunur Rashid, Chanchal Chowdhury, Riaz, Ferdous, Ashna Habib Bhabna, Shazu Khadem, Zayed Khan, Rokeya Prachy, Meher Afroz Shaon, Aruna Biswas, Jyotika Jyoti, Shamima Tusti, Shomi Kaiser, and Sohana Saba.
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka on Wednesday ordered to submit a report after carrying out an investigating into the case. The order has been given to the officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahbagh police station. Bench assistant of the CMM court in Dhaka, Alamgir Hossain confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
MA Hashem Raju filed an application for the case at the CMM court in Dhaka on 20 March. He is the president of the International Human Rights Commission Bangladesh Chapter. Plus, he is also working as the chief coordinator for the central executive committee of the Movement to Overthrow Fascism.
Among others, journalist leader Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, journalist Abed Khan, former editor of daily Samakal Alamgir Hossain, editor of daily Kalbela Santosh Sharma, former editor of daily Bangladesh Pratidin Naem Nizam, editor of daily Bhorer Kagoj Shyamal Dutta, former head of Ekattor TV channel Mozammel Haque, journalist Munni Saha, former president of the National Press Club Farida Yasmin, journalists Mithila Farzana, Masuda Bhatti and Farzana Rupa have been accused in the case.
Apart from them, former VC of Dhaka University Akhtaruzzaman, former VC of National University Harun Or Rashid, former VC of Jahangirnagar University Anwar Hossain, former VC of Chittagong University Abdul Mannan, former VC of Noakhali University M Wahiduzzaman, former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and an urban planner Nazrul Islam, Dhaka University professor and historian Muntassir Mamoon, professor Mesbah Kamal, professor Abu Jafar Md Shafiul Alam, professor Mihir Lal Saha and professor and writer Zafar Iqbal have also been named as accused in the case.
Plaintiff MA Hashem and his lawyer ABM Jobaer told Prothom Alo Friday morning that based on the plaintiff’s case application the court on 20 March ordered Shahbagh police station to investigate whether any case had been filed in connection to Alia Madrasa student Saifuddin sustaining serious injury.
Shahbagh police station official submitted a report in the court stating that no case had been filed in connection to the incident. After receiving the police report, the court last Wednesday (30 April) ordered the officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahbagh police station to investigate the case and submit a report in the court. At the same time, the court also ordered to submit a report regarding the injury of the victim.
Plaintiff MA Hashem Raju mentioned that Alia Madrasa student Saifuddin Mohammad Emdad participated in the anti-discrimination student movement. Around 11:30 am on 4 August last year, a procession from the Shaheed Minar reached Paribagh area with the one-point demand announced as part of the all-out non-cooperation movement aimed at ousting the autocratic Sheikh Hasina government.
At that time, Chhatra League, Jubo League along with other miscreants blocked the procession. They then opened fire to kill the students and the public. At that point madrasa student Saifuddin, who had participated in the procession, was shot in the eye. The plaintiff of the case, MA Hashem Raju, was an eyewitness to this incident.
The case also mentioned that the names of the actors including Rokeya Prachy and Meher Afroz Shaon that have been included in the case statement are members of the Awami cultural wing. They spread hatred on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp group ‘Alo Ashbe’ to glorify the killing and torture of students and the public protesting against the Hasina government.
The list of accused in this case also includes the names of retired Appellate Division judge AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, former managing director of Dhaka WASA Taqsem A Khan, PHP Group chairman Sufi Mizanur Rahman, former Chhatra Union president Lucky Akter, former spokesperson of Gonojagoron Mancha Imran H Sarker, and former district judge Helal Chowdhury.
In addition to them, ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, senior Awami League leaders and former ministers Obaidul Quader and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal along with most of the notable leaders of the party have also been named as accused in the case.
Meanwhile, 17 actors including actress Suborna Mustafa, film actress Apu Biswas, and Nipun Akter have been named as accused in another attempt to murder case filed in connection to an incident during the time of the July mass-uprising. This case was recorded with Bhatara police station in the capital on 28 April.