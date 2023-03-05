Morning news highlights

Turkish building had skirted code thanks to Erdogan policy
Erdogan at the time said the amnesty, which was first granted to building owners ahead of his 2018 re-election, was aimed at resolving conflicts between citizens and the state over millions of buildings “constructed in violation of urban planning.”
Won’t allow another farcical election: Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said Awami League would not be allowed to hold any farcical election while remaining in power.
Chhatra League accused of mugging and extortion too
Chhatra League leaders and activists continue in their propensity to attack their opponents and even engage in feuds among themselves. And now added to this is mugging and extortion.
PM Hasina urges UN to take effective measures to stop Ukraine-Russia war
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday urged the United Nations to take special and effective measures to stop the Ukraine-Russia war as soon as possible, saying as fast as the war will be ended it will be better for the people.