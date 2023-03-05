Morning news highlights

Bangladesh

1

Sitakunda oxygen plant fire: Death toll rises to 6, probe body formed

The death toll from the Sitakunda oxygen plant fire rose to six, with another victim succumbing to his injuries at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Saturday night.

2

Turkish building had skirted code thanks to Erdogan policy

Erdogan at the time said the amnesty, which was first granted to building owners ahead of his 2018 re-election, was aimed at resolving conflicts between citizens and the state over millions of buildings “constructed in violation of urban planning.”

3

Won’t allow another farcical election: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said Awami League would not be allowed to hold any farcical election while remaining in power.

4

Chhatra League accused of mugging and extortion too

Chhatra League leaders and activists continue in their propensity to attack their opponents and even engage in feuds among themselves. And now added to this is mugging and extortion.

5

PM Hasina urges UN to take effective measures to stop Ukraine-Russia war

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday urged the United Nations to take special and effective measures to stop the Ukraine-Russia war as soon as possible, saying as fast as the war will be ended it will be better for the people.

