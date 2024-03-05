Who is staying at official residence for opposition leader?

Public Works Department’s cleaner Kamal Hossain, 50, resides in a semi-pucca house inside House 29 on Minto Road in the capital. The house is designated for the leader of the opposition in the parliament. However, the building has remained empty for more than two decades.

Kamal Hossain came from Vikrampur in Munshiganj. He has been living in that tin-shed house for the last 17 years with his family.

His responsibility is to keep the house clean. He told Prothom Alo he has an underachievement that no one for whom the house is designated, has lived in this house. So there is no guardian of the house. He said he would feel lucky if he got the chance to serve any of the opposition leaders during his service time.