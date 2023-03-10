Bangladesh

Morning news highlights

Hasina, Modi to open cross-border oil pipeline 18 March: Foreign Minister

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi would open jointly the maiden cross-border oil pipeline on 18 March for diesel transportation to Bangladesh, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday.

No sign of sabotage found: Home minister

No evidence of sabotage has so far been found in the explosion at a building in Siddique Bazar in Gulistan, Dhaka, as the investigating agencies yet to find any sign of sabotage, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, on Thursday.

Moghbazar blast: How long will it take to finish investigation

Although 20 months have already elapsed, the investigation of a case filed over the blast at a building of Mogbazar that killed 12 people and injured over 200, is yet to be finished while none has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Nearly Tk 90m recovered, 7 robbers detained

Seven robbers have been detained and nearly Tk 90 million recovered after an amount of Tk 112.5 million was robbed from a cash van in the capital’s Uttara area.

China’s Xi handed historic third term as president

Xi’s re-election is the culmination of a remarkable rise in which he has gone from a relatively little-known party apparatchik to the leader of a rising global power. His coronation sets him up to become communist China’s longest-serving president, and means Xi could rule well into his seventies -- if no challenger emerges

