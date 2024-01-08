JASAD chief Inu defeated by a former UP chairman

As a JASAD candidate, Hasanul Haque Inu failed in the constituency in all elections from 1991 to 2001. He managed to win for the first time in a national election in 2008 as a candidate of the Awami League-led grand alliance.

Since then, he has been contesting in parliamentary elections as a ruling alliance candidate with the boat symbol.

Inu was declared the uncontested winner in the 2014 election, while he won by a significant margin in 2018, with 280,636 votes.