TIB wants interim govt to announce time-bound roadmap for reforms

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on Monday recommended that the interim government announce a state reform strategy with specific and time-bound roadmaps.

“We think that still there is time to formulate a strategy with specific roadmaps and move forward following it,” said TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman at a press conference.

The press conference was arranged at its office in the capital’s Dhanmondi area to share TIB observations over the first 100 days of new Bangladesh after the fall of the authoritarian regime.

Iftekharuzzaman said the interim government could formulate a well-thought strategy with time-bound roadmaps at the very beginning of its regime to achieve desired goals of state reform and new political settlement. TIB also earlier urged the government to frame the strategy, he added.

“We think that if it had been done in August, it would have been much more a matter of relief among the people. The people would get a clear idea about their roadmap. But we still don’t see it,” he said.

The TIB executive director said the fall of the authoritarian government is a golden milestone in the history of Bangladesh, which creates a unique opportunity to establish a 'new Bangladesh' through state reforms and a new political and social settlement.