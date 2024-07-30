Civil society gives 24-hr ultimatum to release 6 coordinators

Irate civil society has given a 24-hour ultimatum to release six anti-discrimination student movement coordinators who are under the custody of detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

On behalf of the civil society, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) executive director Iftekharuzzaman at a press conference on Tuesday made this announcement at the Dhaka Reporters Unity.

The press conference was organised under the banner of 'killing, illegal arrest and demand of justice for torture' at the press conference.

Iftekharuzzaman said irate civil society will hold a protest programme in front of DB office if six coordinators are not released by 24 hours.

A 11-point demand on behalf of the civil society was placed at the press conference.