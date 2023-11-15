It’s not impossible to bridge political differences through dialogue: CEC

Noting significant differences among political leaderships, chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal asserted that it is not impossible to avoid mutual mistrust and settle differences through a dialogue.

In his speech for the nation on Wednesday, he humbly requested all the political parties to find out a solution as well as abstain from conflict and violence.

Despite acute political unrest, the CEC announced the schedule for the 12th parliamentary election and hoped to welcome spontaneous participation of all parties and an electoral fight among them.