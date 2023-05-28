UN expert for redoubling commitments to address challenges

UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights Oliver de Schutter has reflected on his findings regarding the challenges posed by climate change and the Rohingya crisis, and underscored the need for redoubling commitments and contributions on the part of the international community.

While making a few recommendations, the Special Rapporteur also underscored the linkages between the economic, social and cultural rights and the civil and political rights, and opined that this has an important bearing on making the progress sustainable.

He met state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam at the foreign ministry on Sunday.

The state minister underscored the critical importance of due diligence, neutrality and objectivity of all, including the UN system as well as the CSOs that are active in the arena of human rights.

He also highlighted Bangladesh’s ongoing collaboration with the UN Human Rights mechanism, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.