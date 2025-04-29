Chief Adviser asks police to regain people's trust

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Tuesday asked the police to revive people's trust in the force, saying that the law enforcing agency must have to play a significant role in holding a free and fair election.

"We know police have various limitations and challenges - manpower and logistic shortage, inefficient budget and so on. But minimising the distance created between the police and the public during the last 16 years and reviving people's trust in the police force is our biggest challenge," he said.

The chief adviser made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of Police Week-2025 at Rajarbagh Police Auditorium in Dhaka.

He said restoring people's trust in police is not difficult when the distance would be gapped with the efforts from all levels.