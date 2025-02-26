Railway in trouble with projects involving Indian loan

Bangladesh railway is facing difficulties with projects funded by Indian loans. Although six years have passed since India pledged financial support for two projects, the funds have not yet been released. As a result, construction work has not started.

Apart from that, construction work on two other projects was going on under Indian loan. But the Indian workers employed in those projects left Bangladesh following the fall of the autocratic Awami League government on 5 August last year, in the July uprising. Not all of them have returned, which has prevented the projects’ work from resuming at full capacity.

At present, there are seven railway projects under Indian loan financing, including those that are ongoing, under process or in the implementation phase. Apart from the four mentioned earlier, work on two projects has been completed, but they have not yet been officially declared as completed. One project remains in the very initial stages.

According to railway sources, a letter was sent to Indian authorities from Bangladesh last December, asking whether India will indeed provide funding for the two pending projects. The Indian authorities, however, have yet not responded.

Bangladesh has been considering alternative sources of funding suspecting that the Indian loan may not materialise.