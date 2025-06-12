Bangladesh expedites efforts with UK to recover stolen assets: Alam
Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam has said Bangladesh has expedited efforts with the UK authorities to bring back its stolen money.
Recovering stolen money is a very hard task and time consuming, and that is why the interim government has expedited efforts to bring back the stolen money, he told a press briefing in London on Wednesday (local time).
Alam said Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen and Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur are accompanying chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus during his London tour.
He said the ACC chief and the central bank governor jointly held a meeting with the national crimes agency of the UK regarding the asset recovery.
The crime agency has experience on how to identify the trail of asset laundering and attach the stolen assets, he said, adding that it has already taken two moves to this end.
The press secretary said they are also holding meetings to learn how different countries recovered their stolen assets.
He said the chief adviser raised the asset recovery issue at a meeting with UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell as well.
During the meeting, Alam said, they also discussed Rohingya issue, the Bangladesh’s initiatives in consensus building and regional peace and stability in South Asia.