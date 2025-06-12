Bangladesh expedites efforts with UK to recover stolen assets: Alam

Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam has said Bangladesh has expedited efforts with the UK authorities to bring back its stolen money.

Recovering stolen money is a very hard task and time consuming, and that is why the interim government has expedited efforts to bring back the stolen money, he told a press briefing in London on Wednesday (local time).

Alam said Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen and Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur are accompanying chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus during his London tour.