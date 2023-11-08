Keep patience, polls schedule anytime, Shahriar tells diplomats 

The foreign diplomats should maintain patience as the election schedule is likely to be announced anytime soon, said state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam.

While talking to the media at his office on Wednesday afternoon, the state minister also disclosed the government’s disapproval to the comments made by the foreign envoys over the internal issues in Bangladesh.

He returned home in the morning, wrapping up his trip to Saudi Arabia as an entourage member of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.