Zafrullah Chowdhury demands resignation of home minister

Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder of Gonoshasthya Kendra, has demanded the resignation of the home minister following the killing of four persons during an attack on a temple in Hajiganj, Chandpur and clashes between the police and a certain group, after reports circulated of the Holy Quran being desecrated in Cumilla.

He made this demand today, Sunday, while visiting damaged temples in Hajiganj bazar.

Speaking to newspersons about these incidents of communal violence, Zafrullah Chowdhury said, this is an unfortunate incident for the nation. This incident is a failure of the home minister and the government.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Kamal is a good man, a good minister and a valiant freedom fighter. But the intelligence agencies did not provide him with accurate information. They made a fool out of him. They misled him.