Morning news highlights

Bangladesh women footballers continue SAFF supremacy
Bangladesh women footballers continued their supremacy at the age-level tournaments of the SAFF region as they won yet another championship, beating Nepal in the under-20 final
Nine countries to monitor freedom of press in Bangladesh
AL concerned if BNP lay siege in Dhaka
Ruling Awami League apprehends that the BNP and like-minded opposition parties might besiege Dhaka at one stage of the ongoing anti-government movement
Toll tops 21,000 from Turkey-Syria quake as hopes fade
Officials and medics said 17,674 people had died in Turkey and 3,377 in Syria from Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 21,051