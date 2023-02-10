Morning news highlights

Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk

BNP wants to take the movement to final stage

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) wants to take the ongoing anti-government movement to its final stage within a few months

Bangladesh women footballers continue SAFF supremacy

Bangladesh women footballers continued their supremacy at the age-level tournaments of the SAFF region as they won yet another championship, beating Nepal in the under-20 final

Nine countries to monitor freedom of press in Bangladesh

Nine countries, including the United States, will monitor the freedom of press in Bangladesh

AL concerned if BNP lay siege in Dhaka

Ruling Awami League apprehends that the BNP and like-minded opposition parties might besiege Dhaka at one stage of the ongoing anti-government movement

Toll tops 21,000 from Turkey-Syria quake as hopes fade

Officials and medics said 17,674 people had died in Turkey and 3,377 in Syria from Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 21,051

