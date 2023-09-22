US under secretary Uzra Zeya meets PM Hasina

US under secretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights, Uzra Zeya has stressed on a free and fair election and praised Bangladesh for “generously hosting Rohingya refugees” during a meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in New York.
The meeting was held at the United Nations (UN) headquarters on Thursday evening. Under secretary Uzra Zeya disclosed this in a tweet on her X (formerly tweeter) handle following the meeting.
She tweeted, “Honored to reconnect with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before co-hosting a High-Level Side Event on the Rohingya Crisis with Bangladesh, Canada, Gambia, Malaysia, Turkey, the UK and USA on the margins of #UNGA78. We discussed the importance of free and fair elections, US-Bangladesh partnership, and US appreciation for Bangladesh’s continued generous hosting of 960,000 Rohingya refugees.”