Bangladesh

US under secretary Uzra Zeya meets PM Hasina

Prothom Alo English Desk
US under secretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights, Uzra Zeya and prime minister Sheikh Hasina during their meeting at the UN Headquarters
X (formerly twitter)

US under secretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights, Uzra Zeya has stressed on a free and fair election and praised Bangladesh for “generously hosting Rohingya refugees” during a meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in New York.

The meeting was held at the United Nations (UN) headquarters on Thursday evening. Under secretary Uzra Zeya disclosed this in a tweet on her X (formerly tweeter) handle following the meeting.

She tweeted, “Honored to reconnect with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before co-hosting a High-Level Side Event on the Rohingya Crisis with Bangladesh, Canada, Gambia, Malaysia, Turkey, the UK and USA on the margins of #UNGA78. We discussed the importance of free and fair elections, US-Bangladesh partnership, and US appreciation for Bangladesh’s continued generous hosting of 960,000 Rohingya refugees.”

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh