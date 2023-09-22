US under secretary Uzra Zeya meets PM Hasina

US under secretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights, Uzra Zeya has stressed on a free and fair election and praised Bangladesh for “generously hosting Rohingya refugees” during a meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in New York.

The meeting was held at the United Nations (UN) headquarters on Thursday evening. Under secretary Uzra Zeya disclosed this in a tweet on her X (formerly tweeter) handle following the meeting.