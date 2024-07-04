Dr Yunus gets bail extension in labour law case 

The Dhaka Labour Appellate Tribunal has extended the bail period for Grameen Telecom chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus and its three other officials in the case filed over the violation of labour laws.

MA Awal, a senior district and sessions judge and acting chairman of the tribunal, granted the bail extension on Thursday, and also fixed 14 August for the next hearing.

Abdullah Al Mamun, lawyer of the Nobel laureate, told Prothom Alo that the four Grameen Telecom officials, including Nobel laureate Dr Yunus, appeared before the court and appealed for an extension of their bail terms on Thursday.