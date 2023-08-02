Taxpayers' money: Establishments named after parents of ministers, secretaries

Khairul Alam informed Prothom Alo on 18 July that his interest in constructing a hospital grew during his tenure at the Social Welfare Bureau. “It is easy to construct a building but tough to run the hospital. Now I am in stress thinking where would I get physicians and nurses and how to provide their salaries?”

Tk 390 million was given as grant in 2018 to construct a hospital at Fulgazi of Feni in the name of Saleh Ahmed and Ahmed Ullah - father and grandfather of former home secretary and currently the chairman of National Human Rights Commission, Kamal Uddin.

Kamal Uddin told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that it is not that he got the government money as he was in a higher post. He got the allotment by following the rule. He also claimed that he donated land to build a hospital. He said, “I’ve no interest in doing business from the hospital. I established the hospital on humanitarian grounds only.”

The construction of the infrastructure of the hospital has been completed. However, project director Delwar Hossain said that it has not started yet. He told Prothom Alo that the NGO implementing the project has not yet completed the decoration work of the hospital. That’s why it’s not being opened.

A total of Tk 900 million was given as grant (in 2017 and 2019) to build old home at Madaripur in the name of the parents of former home secretary and commissioner of Anti-Corruption Commission Mozammel Haque khan, orphanage in the name of his grandfather and hospital in the name of his house (Khan Bari).

Sources of Madaripur District Social Services Office said that the activities of three institutions namely Wajeda-Quddus Elderly Home, Nawab Ali Khan Orphanage and Khanbari Community Hospital have not yet fully started. These institutions are established by Wajeda-Quddus Welfare Foundation.