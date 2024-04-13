Over half the money in financial institutions belongs to millionaires

Over half of all the money deposited in financial institutions outside of the banks in Bangladesh, belongs to millionaires. At the end of December last year, the deposits in the country's financial institutions totalled Tk 448.3 billion (Tk 44,830 crore), of which over 55 per cent or Tk 248.76 billion (Tk 24,876 crore) was deposits of millionaires. These depositors have deposits ranging from Tk 10 million (Tk 1 crore) to Tk 150 billion (Tk 150 crore) in the financial institutions. There are six accounts with over Tk 1 billion (Tk 100 crore) each deposited in the financial institutions. The deposits in these six accounts alone amount to around Tk 10 billion (Tk 1000 crore).

These figures were found in a report of Bangladesh Bank regarding the latest financial state of the financial institutions. According to the report, there are 40 financial institutions in the country, including both private and specialised. Of these, 3 belong to the government, 32 under private ownership and 5 specialised financial institutions. At the end of December last year, there were 432,221 depositors' accounts in these 40 financial institutions. There were 425,934 depositors' accounts with deposits ranging from Tk 5000 to less than Tk 10 million (Tk 1 crore).

According to Bangladesh Bank's figures, around 55 per cent of the deposits in the financial institutions at the end of December last year was in just 1.25 per cent of the depositors' accounts. And 98.75 per cent of the depositors' accounts amounted to 44.5 per cent of the accounts. In other words, 425,934 of the depositors' together had Tk 199.54 billion (Tk 19,954 crore) deposited in the financial institutions. While just 5,287 depositors had Tk 248.76 billion (Tk 24,876 crore) deposited in the institutions.