Poverty scenario: Wrong policies, corruption increased income disparity

The information about the poverty rate being decreased as mentioned in the final result of the household income and expenditure survey 2022, published by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) doesn’t reassure the public that much. While the poverty has decreased a little on the whole, the income disparity has increased a lot.

According to the BBS survey, the top 10 per cent of citizens of the country earn 40 per cent of the total income while 30 per cent of the income is earned by only five per cent of the people.

On the other hand, 50 per cent of the people possess just 18 per cent of the total income. The poverty rate has dropped to 18.7 per cent, which was 24.3 per cent six years ago in 2016. The extreme poverty rate at present is 5.6 per cent, which was 12.9 six years back.