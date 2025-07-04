Retirement, dismissals, transfers and investigations trigger fear at NBR
Following a one-and-a-half-month protest at the National Board of Revenue (NBR), an atmosphere of fear has emerged over forced retirements, dismissals, transfers, and investigations. Many officers and employees who participated in the movement have deactivated their Facebook accounts and withdrawn from other social media platforms. Even those attending office reportedly find it difficult to concentrate on their work.
After the protest was called off on Sunday night, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed urged NBR officials and staff to continue working without fear. However, that assurance has yet to be reflected in reality. Forced retirements, dismissals, and transfers are continuing.
On Thursday, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) launched investigations against five more individuals, including two NBR commissioners. According to an ACC press release, those under investigation include Md. Kamruzzaman, Commissioner of Benapole Customs House; Kazi Mohammad Ziauddin, Commissioner of Dhaka East Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate; Shehela Siddika, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax; Md. Mamun Mia, Deputy Tax Commissioner; and Lokman Ahmed, Tax Inspector.
In total, over the past five days, the ACC has initiated investigations against 16 NBR officials, including two members of the board. Most of those under investigation were directly involved in the movement. Since the protest ended, three NBR members and one commissioner have been sent into forced retirement, while the Commissioner of Chattogram Customs House has been temporarily suspended for halting operations.
Business leaders mediated between the government and protesters on Sunday night to bring an end to the movement. According to sources, the protesters were promised that no punitive measures would be taken against them following the withdrawal. This assurance was relayed by business leaders to the protest leaders, and a joint press conference was held by both parties to announce the conclusion of the protest.
Now, NBR officials who led the movement are informing the mediating business leaders about the ongoing punitive actions and are urging them to intervene.
NBR sources report that lists are being prepared for further forced retirements, and many officials are under review for possible transfers. Several NBR officials have confirmed that those involved in the protest are being specifically targeted.
The protest was led by the NBR Reform Unity Council, which demanded rational reforms in the revenue sector. On the final two days—Saturday and Sunday—they implemented a “complete shutdown” programme that brought revenue collection activities across the country to a halt.
Dr. Zahid Hussain, former lead economist at the World Bank’s Dhaka office, told Prothom Alo that the government now faces a dilemma regarding punitive actions against NBR officials. He noted that refraining from taking action could set a precedent of impunity, while immediate punishment—despite assurances of a peaceful resolution—may have intensified the current climate of fear within the NBR. A delayed or more measured response, he said, might have helped avoid this outcome.
Those punished so far
Those forced into retirement include NBR members Alamgir Hossain, Hossain Ahmed, and Abdur Rouf, as well as commissioner Md. Shabbir Ahmed. Members and commissioners rank just below the NBR chairman in the revenue administration hierarchy.
The retirement orders cite that all four have completed 25 years of service, and in the public interest, the government has decided to send them for retirement.
Abdur Rouf was closely involved in the formulation of VAT laws, while tax commissioner Shabbir Ahmed was engaged in drafting income tax legislation. Both are known as experts in VAT and income tax law and policy.
According to NBR sources, Shabbir Ahmed had been serving as a commissioner in a Dhaka tax zone and was known to support the reform movement within the NBR. A few months ago, he was transferred to Barishal. During the recent protests, he was notably vocal on social media in support of the demonstrators.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, Chattogram Customs House Commissioner Zakir Hossain was temporarily suspended for allegedly halting operations. He reportedly supported the protest and participated in the “March to NBR” programme.
A top leader of the NBR Reform Unity Council told Prothom Alo that the government had assured protesters no punitive actions would be taken following the withdrawal of the protest. However, the current reality is very different, with forced retirements, dismissals, and transfers creating widespread fear among officers and staff. Furthermore, protest leaders have not yet been included in the five-member advisory committee the government had formed to resolve the NBR crisis.
When contacted, NBR Chairman Abdur Rahman Khan told Prothom Alo on Thursday evening, “The situation at NBR is gradually returning to normal. Everyone must act responsibly and consider the national interest above all.” When asked about the retirements and transfers, he said, “These are policy decisions of the government. I have nothing to say on that.”
How the mediation happened
On 12 May, the government issued an ordinance dissolving the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and creating two separate entities—Revenue Policy and Revenue Administration. The protesting officials did not oppose the structural split itself; rather, their demand was for meaningful reform developed through consultation with all stakeholders. Over the following month, NBR officials continued their protest, culminating in a two-day complete shutdown that brought import-export operations nationwide to a standstill.
In response, several prominent business leaders held a press conference on Saturday morning, calling for an end to the stalemate. They then stepped in as mediators and helped facilitate the withdrawal of the protest. Multiple business leaders involved in these meetings confirmed to Prothom Alo that the finance adviser had assured the protesting officials that no punitive action would be taken following the protest’s conclusion.
One of the key mediators was Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO of Pran-RFL Group. Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, he said, “The finance adviser had assured us that no retaliatory measures would be taken after the protest ended. But over the past three days, we have seen ACC investigations and disciplinary actions targeting NBR officials. Many are being forced into retirement.”
He added that creating a fear-free work environment would allow NBR officials to function more effectively, thereby improving the country’s trade and revenue operations.