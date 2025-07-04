Retirement, dismissals, transfers and investigations trigger fear at NBR

Following a one-and-a-half-month protest at the National Board of Revenue (NBR), an atmosphere of fear has emerged over forced retirements, dismissals, transfers, and investigations. Many officers and employees who participated in the movement have deactivated their Facebook accounts and withdrawn from other social media platforms. Even those attending office reportedly find it difficult to concentrate on their work.

After the protest was called off on Sunday night, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed urged NBR officials and staff to continue working without fear. However, that assurance has yet to be reflected in reality. Forced retirements, dismissals, and transfers are continuing.

On Thursday, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) launched investigations against five more individuals, including two NBR commissioners. According to an ACC press release, those under investigation include Md. Kamruzzaman, Commissioner of Benapole Customs House; Kazi Mohammad Ziauddin, Commissioner of Dhaka East Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate; Shehela Siddika, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax; Md. Mamun Mia, Deputy Tax Commissioner; and Lokman Ahmed, Tax Inspector.

In total, over the past five days, the ACC has initiated investigations against 16 NBR officials, including two members of the board. Most of those under investigation were directly involved in the movement. Since the protest ended, three NBR members and one commissioner have been sent into forced retirement, while the Commissioner of Chattogram Customs House has been temporarily suspended for halting operations.