India now bans land import of nine types of Bangladeshi products

India has imposed a ban on the import of nine types of products from Bangladesh via land ports. The announcement was made on Friday in a notification issued by India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

However, the sea routes are still open for the import of these products from Bangladesh. According to the notification, these Bangladeshi goods will be allowed to enter India through the Mumbai-based Nhava Sheva port by sea.

The Bangladeshi products banned from import via land ports include raw jute, jute rolls, jute yarn, and certain types of fabric.

According to the figures of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Bangladesh exported these nine types of products to India worth USD 149.4 million dollars in the 2023-24 fiscal. Of this, goods worth 147.7 million dollars were exported via land ports. In other words, 99 per cent of these products were exported through land ports.