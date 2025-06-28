India now bans land import of nine types of Bangladeshi products
India has imposed a ban on the import of nine types of products from Bangladesh via land ports. The announcement was made on Friday in a notification issued by India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade.
However, the sea routes are still open for the import of these products from Bangladesh. According to the notification, these Bangladeshi goods will be allowed to enter India through the Mumbai-based Nhava Sheva port by sea.
The Bangladeshi products banned from import via land ports include raw jute, jute rolls, jute yarn, and certain types of fabric.
According to the figures of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Bangladesh exported these nine types of products to India worth USD 149.4 million dollars in the 2023-24 fiscal. Of this, goods worth 147.7 million dollars were exported via land ports. In other words, 99 per cent of these products were exported through land ports.
With this, India has imposed import restrictions on goods from Bangladesh three times within three months.
Earlier, restrictions were placed on the import of products including ready-made garments, processed foods, plastics, wooden furniture, yarn and yarn products, fruits and fruit-flavoured beverages, and soft drinks via land ports on 17 May.
Additionally, India withdrew Bangladesh’s export privileges through Kolkata Airport, affecting shipments to various countries worldwide on 9 April.
However, the Friday announcement did not impose any restriction on exporting those nine types of goods from Bangladesh to Nepal and Bhutan through the land ports with India.