S Alam, family withdrew Tk 500m even after fall of Awami League govt

S Alam Group’s head Saiful Alam and his family members withdrew money from Union Bank even after the fall of Awami League government. Besides, they transferred money from their bank accounts to the accounts of other persons and other banks. Thus they withdrew around Tk 500 million from the Union Bank after Awami League government's fall.

This was revealed in an inspection report of Bangladesh Bank. S Alam Group was in control of Union Bank when this withdrawal of money took place. Bangladesh Bank on 27 August dissolved the board of directors of the bank to appoint independent directors. It also imposed a ban on withdrawal of money by the S Alam family.

According to the BB report Union Bank extended Tk 172.3 billion (17,229 crore) in loans to 247 entities affiliated with S Alam Group. This amount makes up 62 per cent of the bank's total lending. The 247 entities provided the loans did not repay the money to the bank. Meanwhile, 76 per cent of total manpower of the bank is from Chattogram, S Alam’s hometown, who were recruited in the bank without any entry test. As a result, despite dissolution of the board, the Union Bank continues to be operated by the people connected with S Alam Group.

Union Bank was controlled by S Alam Group since its inception in 2013. The chairman of the group Saiful Alam was very close to the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina. After the fall of the Awami League government in the student uprising, Bangladesh Bank freed nine banks from the control of S Alam Group.

Meanwhile, Union Bank's managing director (MD) ABM Mokammel Haque Chowdhury has gone into hiding with allegations of various financial crimes. Before that, he withdrew all his money from the bank. Some other officials of this bank are also in hiding.