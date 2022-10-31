Wheat climbs 5pc to 2-week high as Russia suspends Black Sea agreement

Chicago wheat futures jumped more than 5 per cent on Monday and corn rose over 2 per cent as Russia’s withdrawal from a Black Sea export agreement raised concerns over global supplies.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 jumped 5.4 per cent to $8.73-3/4 a bushel as of 0455 GMT, after climbing earlier in the day to $8.93 a bushel, the highest since 14 October.