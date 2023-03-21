'Progressive' $3 bn Sri Lanka programme will protect poorest: IMF

Sri Lanka's roughly $3 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will look to protect the poorest while tackling deep-rooted economic issues, a senior IMF official told AFP on Monday.

The "progressive" agreement will be disbursed more or less evenly over four years and look to ensure that "those who can pay actually pay more, and those who need protection are protected," the Director of the IMF Asia and Pacific Department, Krishna Srinivasan, said in an interview.

"It is targeted at the people who are going to be hurt the most," he said. "The rich and the wealthy will be paying more."