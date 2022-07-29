Some Asian economies may need rapid rate hikes to cool inflation

Several Asian central banks must raise interest rates rapidly, because inflationary pressures are rising due to a global surge in food and fuel costs caused by the war in Ukraine, said a senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official.

"Asia's growing inflation pressures remain more moderate compared with other regions, but price increases in many countries have been moving above central bank targets," Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, wrote in a blog published on Thursday.