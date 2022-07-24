US economy is slowing, but recession not inevitable: Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that US economic growth is slowing and acknowledged there was the risk of a recession, but she said a downturn was not inevitable.

Yellen, speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press", said strong US hiring numbers and consumer spending showed the US economy is not currently in recession.

US hiring remained robust in June, with 372,000 jobs created and the unemployment rate holding at 3.6 per cent. It was the fourth straight month of job gains in excess of 350,000.