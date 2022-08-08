IFC focuses on sustainable, inclusive growth in South Asia

To help sustain and create jobs, improve services for people and protect small and medium sized enterprises, IFC committed about $2 billion in the South Asian region in the past fiscal year, ending June 2022, with a key focus on helping countries recover from the impacts of Covid-19.

The release of the figures comes as Ruth Horowitz assumes the role of IFC’s Regional Vice President for Asia and the Pacific – covering both South and East Asia as well as the Pacific – taking over from Alfonso Garcia Mora, who is now IFC’s Regional Vice President for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean.

“I am very excited to join the region and to work closely with its fantastic staff, clients and stakeholders, and look forward to building on the region’s strong history of impactful private sector engagements”, said Ruth Horowitz, IFC’s vice president for Asia and the Pacific, on Monday.